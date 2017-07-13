World Cafe Nashville: Sun Seeker

Set List "Sunny Day Girls"

"Won't Keep Me Up At Night"

"Georgia Dust"

If you stumble into the right basement in Nashville, Tenn., you will hear some of the most inventive and lovely psychedelic rock being made just about anywhere. Sun Seeker is one of Music City's freshest new rock bands. It's inspired by 1960s legends like The Band and '90s rockers like Pavement, creating a unique blend of Southern whimsy and fuzzy, melodic rock.

The core members of Sun Seeker are guitarist Alex Benick, bassist Asher Horton and drummer Ben Parks, who met in high school and came up in the city's vibrant all-ages scene. (Each member is now just 21.) The band releases its debut EP, Biddeford, through Jack White's Third Man Records Friday.

Sun Seeker joined World Cafe at Sound Stage Studios on Nashville's Music Row. Hear the entire session in the player above.