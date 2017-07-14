Watch La Vida Bohème, Javiera Mena And More, Live At Nuevofest 2017

VuHaus

This Sunday, July 16, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2017, a Latin-music festival hosted by Philadelphia's WXPN and AfroTaíno Productions. You can catch all the action here via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

2 p.m. — Piélago

2:50 p.m. — Mariachi Manchester

3:50 p.m. — Balún

4:50 p.m. — Rubio

5:50 p.m. — Buscabulla

7 p.m.— La Vida Bohème

8:20 p.m. — Javiera Mena

9:35 p.m. — Tribu Baharú