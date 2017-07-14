Accessibility links

Watch La Vida Bohème, Javiera Mena And More, Live At Nuevofest 2017

This Sunday, July 16, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2017, a Latin-music festival hosted by Philadelphia's WXPN and AfroTaíno Productions. You can catch all the action here via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

2 p.m. — Piélago
2:50 p.m. — Mariachi Manchester
3:50 p.m. — Balún
4:50 p.m. — Rubio
5:50 p.m. — Buscabulla
7 p.m.— La Vida Bohème
8:20 p.m. — Javiera Mena
9:35 p.m. — Tribu Baharú

