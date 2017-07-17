Accessibility links

Encore Week: Father John Misty, Alison Krauss, David Crosby And More

FromXPN

Hear encore sessions from Father John Misty, Alison Krauss and David Crosby on World Cafe this week. WXPN (Father John Misty)/Courtesy of the artists hide caption

Hear encore sessions from Father John Misty, Alison Krauss and David Crosby on World Cafe this week.

This week, World Cafe digs into the archives for some of its best sessions from the last several months — conversations and performances that were so good we decided to bring them back for a second listen. You'll hear sessions with Father John Misty, Alison Krauss, David Crosby and more.

Hear The Sessions

  • Father John Misty On World Cafe

    Father John Misty inside the World Cafe performance studio. Galea McGregor/WXPN hide caption

    Father John Misty inside the World Cafe performance studio.

    Josh Tillman, who performs as Father John Misty, tackles survival, capitalist greed, climate change and the apocalypse on his latest album, Pure Comedy. He talks about the humanity, humor and heart behind it — and performs live — in this session.

    Father John Misty on World Cafe

  • Shirley Collins On World Cafe

    Shirley Collins' latest album is called Lodestar. Eva Vermandel/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

    Shirley Collins' latest album is called Lodestar.

    Legendary British folk singer Shirley Collins performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades, in this session. She also shares the painful personal experience that kept her from singing for decades, as well as what finally led her back to recording.

    Shirley Collins On World Cafe

  • Alison Krauss On World Cafe

    Alison Krauss' new album is called Windy City. Randee St. Nicholas/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

    Alison Krauss' new album is called Windy City.

    In an encore edition of a special Nashville Session, country veteran Alison Krauss discusses Windy City, her first solo release in 18 years. She goes through what she loved about the classics she covered and how famed producer Buddy Cannon brought out her best.

    World Cafe Nashville: Alison Krauss

  • David Crosby On World Cafe

    David Crosby returns to World Cafe at age 75. Django Crosby/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

    David Crosby returns to World Cafe at age 75.

    David Crosby collaborated with members of Snarky Puppy for his latest album, Lighthouse. In this session, he talks about the excitement of writing new songs with the group and how they've reinvigorated highlights from his past, like Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Woodstock."

    David Crosby On World Cafe

  • Blondie On World Cafe

    Blondie performs live at WXPN's Non-COMM 2017 in Philadelphia, Pa. Rachel Del Sordo /WXPN hide caption

    Blondie performs live at WXPN's Non-COMM 2017 in Philadelphia, Pa.

    Blondie's new album, Pollinator, features contributions from Sia, Charli XCX, Blood Orange and more. Hear some of the new songs performed live along with Blondie classics, plus a conversation with founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein about the band's 40-year history.

    Blondie On World Cafe

