Studio Sessions
Encore Week: Father John Misty, Alison Krauss, David Crosby And More
This week, World Cafe digs into the archives for some of its best sessions from the last several months — conversations and performances that were so good we decided to bring them back for a second listen. You'll hear sessions with Father John Misty, Alison Krauss, David Crosby and more.
Hear The Sessions
Father John Misty On World CafeGalea McGregor/WXPN
Josh Tillman, who performs as Father John Misty, tackles survival, capitalist greed, climate change and the apocalypse on his latest album, Pure Comedy. He talks about the humanity, humor and heart behind it — and performs live — in this session.
Father John Misty on World Cafe
Shirley Collins On World CafeEva Vermandel/Courtesy of the artist
Legendary British folk singer Shirley Collins performs music from Lodestar, her first release in nearly four decades, in this session. She also shares the painful personal experience that kept her from singing for decades, as well as what finally led her back to recording.
Shirley Collins On World Cafe
Alison Krauss On World CafeRandee St. Nicholas/Courtesy of the artist
In an encore edition of a special Nashville Session, country veteran Alison Krauss discusses Windy City, her first solo release in 18 years. She goes through what she loved about the classics she covered and how famed producer Buddy Cannon brought out her best.
World Cafe Nashville: Alison Krauss
David Crosby On World CafeDjango Crosby/Courtesy of the artist
David Crosby collaborated with members of Snarky Puppy for his latest album, Lighthouse. In this session, he talks about the excitement of writing new songs with the group and how they've reinvigorated highlights from his past, like Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Woodstock."
David Crosby On World Cafe
Blondie On World CafeRachel Del Sordo /WXPN
Blondie's new album, Pollinator, features contributions from Sia, Charli XCX, Blood Orange and more. Hear some of the new songs performed live along with Blondie classics, plus a conversation with founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein about the band's 40-year history.
Blondie On World Cafe