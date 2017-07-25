'Turning The Tables': Behind The List

Accessibility links

Janis Joplin in 1969. Evening Standard/Getty Images hide caption

Evening Standard/Getty Images

Janis Joplin in 1969.

Evening Standard/Getty Images

I'm willing to bet you've never seen a "Best Of" list quite like this one. "Turning The Tables" ranks the 150 greatest albums made by women. It's a partnership between NPR Music and Lincoln Center, led by Lincoln Center's Jill Sternheimer and our Nashville correspondent, Ann Powers.

Ann stopped by World Cafe to share some of the artists that made the list and to talk about the No. 1 album. She'll also reveal surprises, controversial picks and one solid conclusion: "Every single one of these albums, they are all amazing."

Check out the complete list here, and hear the full conversation from the show in the player above.

