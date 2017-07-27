ALA.NI On World Cafe

In this session, we are joined by ALA.NI, a British singer-songwriter whose debut album, You & I, is a remarkable update on the cabaret tradition.

Set List "Ol' Fashioned Kiss"

"Suddenly"

"Roses & Wine" (studio version of You & I)

The London-born, Paris-based performer was surprisingly candid during our World Cafe interview:

"I was at a point where I found it easier maybe to date men who were married, just because ... you'd get a really nice side of them. You don't have to deal with all of the smelly socks and underwear. And I wasn't like an aggressive, bunny-boiling Glenn Close woman."

Hear ALA.NI's conversation and live performance from the 2017 NON-COMMvention via the player above.