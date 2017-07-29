Watch Drive-By Truckers, The Record Company, Hurray For The Riff Raff Perform Live

Beginning at noon ET on Sunday, July 30, you can watch Drive-By Truckers, Davy Knowles, The Record Company, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Adia Victoria and more perform live from day three of WXPN's 2017 XPoNential Music Festival.

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront, just across the river from Philly.

VuHaus

Below you'll find the schedule. All times subject to change.

Day 3 of the XPoNential Music Festival

12:00 p.m ET: No Good Sister

12:35 p.m. ET: Hardwork Movement

1:10 p.m. ET: Sweet Spirit

2:00 p.m. ET: Adia Victoria

2:40 p.m. ET: David Bromberg Quintet

3:30 p.m. ET: Joseph

4:15 p.m. ET: Hurray For The Riff Raff

5:05 p.m. ET: Dream Syndicate

5:50 p.m. ET: The Record Company

6:45 p.m. ET: Davy Knowles

7:30 p.m. ET: Drive-By Truckers