Charles Berry Jr. On World Cafe : World Cafe The son of the late Chuck Berry shares memories from his early years, what it was like joining his father on tour and contributing to that final album, Chuck.
Chuck Berry, the subject of discussion in this session with his son Charles Berry Jr.

Chuck Berry, the subject of discussion in this session with his son Charles Berry Jr.

Playlist

"Johnny B Goode" - Chuck Berry is on Top
"My Ding-A-Ling" - The London Chuck Berry Sessions
"Jaguar And Thunderbird" - Chuck berry on Stage
"Wonderful Woman" - Chuck

Most of us know Chuck Berry as a pioneer, if not the pioneer, who defined rock 'n' roll. My guest today knew him as dad.

Charles Berry Jr. is here to share memories of growing up watching the elder Berry on TV, joining him on tour in his later years and contributing to what would be his final record, an album called Chuck that was released in June.

Chuck was decades in the making. It's Berry's first collection of almost entirely new songs since 1979's Rockit. Hear our conversation in the player above.

