Accessibility links

Jake La Botz On World Cafe : World Cafe The singer and songwriter plays blues- and roots-drenched music that reflects his time spent playing on the streets, in clubs and even in tattoo parlors.
NPR logo

Jake La Botz On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545787549/545800756" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jake La Botz On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Jake La Botz On World Cafe

Jake La Botz On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545787549/545800756" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Jake La Botz inside the World Cafe Performance Studio Emma Silverstone/WXPN hide caption

toggle caption
Emma Silverstone/WXPN

Jake La Botz inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

Emma Silverstone/WXPN

Set List

  • "Hobo On a Passenger Train"
  • "Sunnyside"

Singer and songwriter Jake La Botz plays blues- and roots-drenched music that reflects his time spent playing on the streets, in clubs and even in tattoo parlors. You can also hear the various places La Botz has lived in his music — including his time in Chicago, New Orleans and the Mississippi Delta.

In Chicago, he befriended blues musician David "Honeyboy" Edwards, who taught him about playing music. After moving to Los Angeles in an attempt to get away from drug addiction, he met actor Steve Buscemi, who helped La Botz get work acting and singing in films like Rambo and Animal Factory. You can hear La Botz tell these stories and play songs from his album Sunnyside in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists