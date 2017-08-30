Accessibility links

Tank And The Bangas On World Cafe

The New Orleans band, who won NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest, brings its big sound and huge heart to this interview and performance.
Tank and the Bangas inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

Set List

  • "Quick"
  • "Boxes and Squares"
  • "Ripperton Love"
  • "Out of the Box"

I first saw Tank and the Bangas a few years ago at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on one of the big stages. I wandered in and was knocked out by the band's performance. After returning home, I literally babbled to people about Tank and the Bangas, because I couldn't find a way to properly describe this huge ensemble. There are seven members of the band, but it seemed like 20 that day. I ended up saying the band is kind of like The Mothers of Invention doing a Broadway show, with a whole lot of heart and elaborate music and a poet who could capture the wide-eyed wonder of being a kid while talking about love. The band's high energy and blend of styles almost looks like chaos, but there is no mistaking the members' tight musicianship.

Jump ahead a couple of years, and Tank and the Bangas won NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest. Now, we finally have the band in for a studio session. Hear the complete performance and interview in the player above. Plus, get a look inside the studio as Tank and the Bangas performs "Rollercoasters" in the video below.

