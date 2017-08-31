Accessibility links

The Other Side Of Summer Playlist : World Cafe As the season winds down, here are songs for summer's end. Our "Other Side Of Summer" playlist includes Death Cab For Cutie, Joni Mitchell and Elvis Costello, whose song inspired the playlist's name.
The Other Side Of Summer Playlist

Here are 32 songs to enjoy on the beach at the end of the summer.

As The Doors sing: "Summer's almost gone ... the winter's comin' on." Here at the World Cafe, the changing seasons are making us feel all kinds of feelings. Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of the summer –- we hear the sounds of kids going back to school with new clothes and backpacks, and linger on memories of relaxation in the sunshine, vacation time burned and loves that were lost and found.

Whether you get to enjoy one or two seasons a year or all four, we've put together a bittersweet playlist that reflects the other side of summer. It features songs by Death Cab For Cutie, Joni Mitchell, The Beach Boys and Elvis Costello, whose 1991 song inspired the name of our playlist.

