Accessibility links

David Gilmour On World Cafe : World Cafe The legendary guitarist and voice of Pink Floyd joins World Cafe to discuss David Gilmour Live At Pompeii, recorded in the same ancient Roman amphitheater as Pink Floyd's 1971 concert film.
NPR logo

David Gilmour On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547931641/548461472" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
David Gilmour On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

David Gilmour On World Cafe

David Gilmour On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547931641/548461472" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

David Gilmour standing inside the amphiteatre in Pompeii for the first time since Pink Floyd recorded a concert film there in 1971. Sarah Lee/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Sarah Lee/Courtesy of the artist

David Gilmour standing inside the amphiteatre in Pompeii for the first time since Pink Floyd recorded a concert film there in 1971.

Sarah Lee/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "The Great Gig In The Sky"
  • "One Of These Days"
  • "Time/Breathe"

If you made a list of the most influential guitarists of all time, you'd have to include David Gilmour towards the top of that list. The legendary guitarist and voice of Pink Floyd is our guest for this World Cafe session.

Along with all the Pink Floyd albums, Gilmour has recorded four studio solo albums; the latest, Rattle That Lock, is from 2015. However, today we have Gilmour on World Cafe to talk about the upcoming national theatrical showing of David Gilmour Live at Pompeii. The concert film includes footage from two concerts Gilmour played in the ancient Roman amphitheater in Pompeii in July 2016 — the same place where Pink Floyd recorded a concert film in 1971. The film of Gilmour's 2016 performances will be shown in movie theaters across the country for one night only on Sept. 13, and the concerts will also be available on CD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 29.

Hear our conversation and songs from the concert in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists