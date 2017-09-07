Accessibility links

Ashley McBryde On World Cafe : World Cafe The songwriter has gone from playing dive bars to performing at the Grand Ole Opry. Hear Ashley McBryde's studio performance, recorded live at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios.
NPR logo

World Cafe Nashville: Ashley McBryde

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/549180928/549194440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ashley McBryde On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Nashville Sessions

Ashley McBryde On World Cafe

World Cafe Nashville: Ashley McBryde

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/549180928/549194440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Ashley McBryde Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Ashley McBryde

Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Leroy"
  • "Girl Goin' Nowhere"
  • "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega"
  • "Home Sweet Highway"

In this World Cafe Nashville session, we welcome Ashley McBryde. McBryde has one of those voices that might belong to your sister or your best friend – if your sister or your best friend could belt like Loretta Lynn and croon like Reba McEntire.

McBryde grew up in the Ozarks in Arkansas. She learned her songwriting and performance craft playing clubs from Memphis to Nashville. Now, after a decade of being the best unknown performer in those dive bars, it's all paying off. McBryde is rocketing to national attention: She's charting on iTunes, she's been championed by Eric Church and she performed at the legendary mecca of country, the Grand Ole Opry, recently. McBryde's debut full-length album is called Girl Goin' Nowhere; it comes out early next year.

Hear her performance, recorded live at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios, in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists