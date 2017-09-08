Alvvays On World Cafe

Alvvays On World Cafe 25:24

Enlarge this image toggle caption Galea McGregor/WXPN Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List "In Undertow"

"Plimsoll Punks"

"Not My Baby"

You might remember the band Alvvays for its hooky song "Archie, Marry Me," the breakout single off its 2014 self-titled debut album. The strength of that song turned the unknown band from Toronto into instant indie darlings.

Alvvays didn't try to change its sound too much with its new, second album. As lead singer Molly Rankin and guitarist Alec O'Hanley told me in our chat, they kept the same spirit of jangly jams with dark lyrical undertones, filtered through a summer's haze.

Alvvays' sophomore release is called Antisocialites. As you might guess, the band members are fans of clever wordplay. As I found out in our conversation, they're less keen on cats — a shocking dislike for a hip Internet-era band. In addition to alienating cat lovers, Rankin and O'Hanley also manage to dis ice cream drumstick fans and astrology aficionados. Plus, we'll talk about escaping to Toronto Island to write and coming back with a record that truly does feel like you're listening underwater.