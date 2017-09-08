Accessibility links

Alvvays On World Cafe : World Cafe The Toronto band is back with a sophomore album that serves up the same spirit of jangly jams with dark lyrical undertones, filtered through a summer's haze.
Alvvays inside the World Cafe Performance studio Galea McGregor/WXPN hide caption

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Alvvays inside the World Cafe Performance studio

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List

  • "In Undertow"
  • "Plimsoll Punks"
  • "Not My Baby"

You might remember the band Alvvays for its hooky song "Archie, Marry Me," the breakout single off its 2014 self-titled debut album. The strength of that song turned the unknown band from Toronto into instant indie darlings.

Alvvays didn't try to change its sound too much with its new, second album. As lead singer Molly Rankin and guitarist Alec O'Hanley told me in our chat, they kept the same spirit of jangly jams with dark lyrical undertones, filtered through a summer's haze.

Alvvays' sophomore release is called Antisocialites. As you might guess, the band members are fans of clever wordplay. As I found out in our conversation, they're less keen on cats — a shocking dislike for a hip Internet-era band. In addition to alienating cat lovers, Rankin and O'Hanley also manage to dis ice cream drumstick fans and astrology aficionados. Plus, we'll talk about escaping to Toronto Island to write and coming back with a record that truly does feel like you're listening underwater.

Episode Playlist

