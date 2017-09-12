Accessibility links

Ride On World Cafe : World Cafe One of the definitive bands in 1990s shoegaze, Ride is back with a new album called Weather Diaries. Hear a World Cafe performance and interview.
NPR logo

Ride On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550422004/550467120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ride On World Cafe

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Ride On World Cafe

Ride On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550422004/550467120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

RIDE Andrew Ogilvy/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Ogilvy/Courtesy of the artist

RIDE

Andrew Ogilvy/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Charm Assault"
  • "Vapour Trail"
  • "All I Want"

Along with contemporaries like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, Oxford's Ride was seen as one of the definitive bands in 1990s shoegaze. The band had success in the '90s with a fervent fanbase and music that crept up the UK charts. But after the disappointing performance of its fourth album, Tarantula, in 1996, and growing tensions between core band members Mark Gardener and Andy Bell, Ride called it quits — until now.

The band recently reunited to make a new album called Weather Diaries. In this episode of World Cafe, Ride delivers a live performance of new songs and one of its biggest hits from back in the day. Plus, Gardener and Bell join me in studio to talk about getting the band back together, and what they've been up to in the decades since — including Bell's stint playing bass in Oasis. Hear it all in the player above, and check out the band's performance of "All I Want" via VuHaus below.

VuHaus

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists