Watch Live: Southern Streams: The Eclectic Roots Of Americana Music

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Partipilo/Courtesy of the artsits John Partipilo/Courtesy of the artsits

NPR Music critic Ann Powers will kick off NPR Music's coverage of the Americana Music Festival today, Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a performance chat exploring the eclectic sounds and legacies informing Americana music. The conversation will take place at 11:30 a.m. CST/12:30 p.m. EST at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at the Ford Theatre.

Moderated by Powers, "Southern Streams: The Eclectic Roots Of Americana Music" will bring together four artists whose music reflects very different family legacies and life experiences: Don Bryant, Yola Carter, Raul Malo and Joan Osborne. From Southern soul to Latin-tinged country to African-diaspora folk, their songs and stories form a portrait of Americana music that reflects the true and varied foundation of Americana music. "Southern Streams" will be streamed live and recorded for WXPN's World Cafe, as part of the show's Nashville project.

Coming up

WMOT and Music City Roots, along with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music, will webcast the 16th annual Americana Music Association Honors & Awards show this evening at the historic Ryman Auditorium beginning with the pre-awards walk down the Red Carpet at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST, followed by the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST. Watch the Red Carpet and Awards ceremony live here.