Watch Tony Joe White, Brent Cobb And Lori McKenna Perform Live : World Cafe WMOT's Jessie Scott hosts performances from Thiel Studios as part of this week's Americana Music Festival and Conference.
Watch Tony Joe White, Brent Cobb And Lori McKenna Perform Live

The Americana Music Festival & Conference continues today in Nashville, Tenn., and WMOT — in collaboration with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music — is bringing you live performance videos, hosted by WMOT's Jessie Scott, from Tony Joe White, Brent Cobb and Lori McKenna at Thiel Studios. The performances will start at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.

Coming up:

WMOT's live schedule continues on Friday Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. CST/3:00 p.m. EST with live sets from Webb Wilder, Kasey Chambers, Tyler Childers, Lindi Ortega, North Mississippi Allstars and Pony Bradshaw.

