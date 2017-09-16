Accessibility links

Watch The Secret Sisters, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan And More Perform Live : World Cafe No need to RSVP: Here's your ticket to the WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 Birthday Bash, live from the Americana Music Festival and Conference in Nashville, Tenn.
Live from the Americana Music Festival and Conference, WMOT — in collaboration with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music — brings you a live webcast of the WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 Birthday Bash at the Yee-Haw Tent in downtown Nashville. Watch the live video webcast starting at 11:00 a.m. CST/noon EST on Saturday, Sept. 16 via VuHaus, above.

Schedule:

11:00 a.m. CST: Paul Thorn
12:00 p.m. CST: Reckless Kelly
1:00 p.m. CST: Whitney Rose
2:00 p.m. CST: The Secret Sisters
3:00 p.m. CST: The Deep Dark Woods
4:00 p.m. CST: The O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor
5:00 p.m. CST: Lilly Hiatt
6:00 p.m. CST: Texas Gentlemen
7:00 p.m. CST: Aaron Lee Tasjan
8:00 p.m. CST: Katie Pruitt
9:00 p.m. CST: Vandoliers

