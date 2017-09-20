Accessibility links

'Turning The Tables': Women Of The '90s : World Cafe In this special episode, we highlight Alanis Morissette and TLC's contributions to the rock and R&B of the decade and beyond.
World Cafe

Turning The Tables: Women Of The '90s

The real TLC (from left to right, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas) in the early '90s. Tim Roney/Getty Images hide caption

The real TLC (from left to right, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas) in the early '90s.

Playlist

  • Alanis Morissette - "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill
  • TLC - "Waterfalls" from CrazySexyCool
  • Alanis Morissette - "Ironic" from Jagged Little Pill
  • TLC - "Creep" from CrazySexyCool

In this special episode, we're having a listening party inspired by Turning the Tables, NPR Music's list of 150 Greatest Albums Made By Women. It was spearheaded by Ann Powers, our Nashville correspondent. She joins us — along with Alisa Ali from WFUV in New York City, Andrea Swensson from The Current in Minneapolis, and me, Talia Schlanger — to focus on a couple important records from that list that came out in the '90s.

Alanis Morissette released Jagged Little Pill in 1995 – it was an earth-shattering album for women in rock. But the '90s were also really important for women in R&B, especially thanks to TLC's album CrazySexyCool, featuring the popular single "Waterfalls."

TLC, Alanis Morissette and the contributions of female artists to rock and R&B in the '90s are all coming your way in this episode. Stream the full Turning the Tables listening party in the player above.

Episode Playlist

