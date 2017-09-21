Accessibility links

Offa Rex On World Cafe : World Cafe Portland, Ore.'s The Decemberists and British singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney teamed up to reimagine traditional British folk songs. Hear a performance recorded at the XPoNential Music Festival.
FromXPN

Offa Rex Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Offa Rex

Set List

  • "The Queen of Hearts"
  • "Willie O' Winsbury"
  • "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face"
  • "Blackleg Miner"

Portland, Ore.'s The Decemberists and British singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney have teamed up to cover traditional English (and Irish and Scottish) folk songs under the name Offa Rex.

It's a match made in harpsichord heaven. Colin Meloy of The Decemberists has always dreamed of recording an album of British folk songs, and found the perfect English collaborator in Chaney. For Chaney, Meloy's slightly-less-reverent American perspective was the push she needed to cover the traditional songs she loves.

As you'll hear in my chat with Chaney and Meloy, the collaboration was definitely a balancing act — and it kind of still is. We'll also talk about how the idea for an old-timey album began with a tweet.

This episode also features a performance by Offa Rex of "The Queen of Hearts," recorded live on stage at the XPoNential Music Festival in Philadelphia. Hear it all in the player above.

