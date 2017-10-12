Accessibility links

Stream World Cafe's Friday The 13th Playlist
Stream World Cafe's Friday The 13th Playlist

It's Friday the 13th, watch out for black cats! Snapwire hide caption

It's Friday the 13th, watch out for black cats!

The second Friday the 13th of 2017 is upon us, so we've assembled a playlist of songs for the superstitious and non-superstitious alike.

If you have even a tinge of concern, we would urge you to avoid black cats, walking under ladders, opening umbrellas in doors, and definitely do not accept any invitations to cookouts, late-night bonfires or sleep over trips to Camp Crystal Lake.

With music by Stevie Wonder, Howlin' Wolf, Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes, and Johnny Cash, we hope you enjoy our Friday the 13th Spotify playlist.

World Cafe's Friday The 13th Playlist

