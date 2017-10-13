Lo Moon On World Cafe

Set List "Thorns"

"This Is It"

Talk about building a buzz! Slingshot artist Lo Moon wowed us with its first single "Loveless" in September 2016. They let it percolate for a good eight months before unleashing its follow-up single, "This is It" in May. And today, they give us "Thorns" — the third single off a debut album to be released in early 2018. Suffice it to say, this is a new band that's taking time to get it right.

Mystery is a word you'll find in nearly every article about the L.A. band. And while online Lo Moon seems to be defined by its mystique, in performance Lo Moon is defined by its dynamics – the ability to rise and retreat, build and take away. For proof, check out their live performance of "Thorns" in the video below.

In the player above, you'll hear that new track, along with my chat with Lo Moon's lead singer Matt Lowell. We talked about the patience it requires to hold off on releasing your debut while being so hyped, plus how he felt about the Los Angeles Times calling Lo Moon "one of those young bands that seemed to come out of nowhere, fully formed" even though they've been plugging away at their sound for years. And, Lowell reveals Lo Moon's unlikely soccer-tastic warm-up routine.

After you enjoy their session, check out the studio version of "Thorns" below, fresh and ready for your daily playlist.