World Cafe Nashville: Devon Gilfillian : World Cafe His self-released, self-titled debut EP captures his exuberance and musical openness, setting the stage for what promises to be a brilliant career.
World Cafe Nashville: Devon Gilfillian

  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/558758415/558773656" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Devon Gilfillian Lindsey Patkos/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Lindsey Patkos/Courtesy of the artist

Devon Gilfillian

Lindsey Patkos/Courtesy of the artist

Growing up outside Philadelphia, Devon Gilfillian learned about the working musician's life from his father, a singer and percussionist in a beloved local party band. He found his own path as a singer-songwriter and moved to Nashville just a few years ago, in hopes of finding a community appreciative of his blend of social consciousness, rootsy melodies and soulful grooves. Like so many before him, Gilfillian found those peers while waiting tables in a popular local venue, where he also absorbed the musical lessons of the stars who stopped by on tour.

Set List

  • "Here And Now"
  • "Use Your Words"
  • "Traveling Blues"

Living in a group house with the young players who eventually became his band, Gilfillian has built a following playing residencies in clubs like the Family Wash. His self-released, self-titled debut EP captures his exuberance and musical openness, setting the stage for what promises to be a brilliant career. Gilfillian and his band joined us for a studio session at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios.

Episode Playlist

