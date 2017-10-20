Suzanne Vega On World Cafe

Set List "Tom's Diner (a cappella)"

"Tom's Diner"

"Luka"

"In Liverpool"

"Blood Makes Noise"

When you celebrate a 25th anniversary, you're supposed to mark the occasion with silver. When you celebrate a 30th anniversary, pearls are called for (or so they say).

If you're celebrating both a 25th and a 30th anniversary at the same time apparently you can mark the occasion with a tour! That's what my guest Suzanne Vega is doing; this year marks both the 30th anniversary of her album Solitude Standing and the 25th of 99.9F.

In the years since, Suzanne Vega has continued to release meaningful music – including Songs in Red and Gray, Beauty and Crime, Tales From the Realm of the Queen of Pentacles and, most recently, a song cycle called Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, based on the life and work of that celebrated author.

We are so lucky to have Suzanne Vega, along with her musical director Gerry Leonard, here to perform for us. Hear the complete session in the player above.