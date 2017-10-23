Accessibility links

Stream World Cafe's Playlist Of Story Songs : World Cafe Before there was TV, before there were movies, before there was YouTube, people used songs to tell stories.
NPR logo 26 Songs With A Story To Tell

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

26 Songs With A Story To Tell

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Ode to Billie Joe by Bobbie Gentry Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Ode to Billie Joe by Bobbie Gentry

Courtesy of the artist

There's nothing quite like a compelling story song. Examples include Bobby Gentry's "Ode To Billie Joe," and "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot, Reverend Gary Davis's "Samson And Deliah," and Richard Thompson's ode to his favorite motorcycle, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning." The Cafe has compiled tales by some of our favorite yarn spinners including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Johnny Cash. Enjoy our Story Songs Spotify playlist below.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists