Iron & Wine On World Cafe : World Cafe Songwriter Sam Beam returns to the Cafe for a solo set in front of a live audience.
Iron & Wine On World Cafe
Iron & Wine, the nom de plume of songwriter Sam Beam, returned to World Cafe for a solo set in front of a live audience. His latest abum, Beast Epic, was recorded at the Wilco Loft in Chicago and released on his original label Sub Pop.
Iron & Wine began his live set with the first song that Sub Pop ever released, a 7-inch single of "Call Your Boys." Hear it in the player above.
Set List
- "Call Your Boys"
- "Song In Stone"
- "Bitter Truth"
- "What I Am"
- "Call It Dreaming"