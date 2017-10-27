Accessibility links

Iron & Wine On World Cafe : World Cafe Songwriter Sam Beam returns to the Cafe for a solo set in front of a live audience.
Iron & Wine, the nom de plume of songwriter Sam Beam, returned to World Cafe for a solo set in front of a live audience. His latest abum, Beast Epic, was recorded at the Wilco Loft in Chicago and released on his original label Sub Pop.

Iron & Wine began his live set with the first song that Sub Pop ever released, a 7-inch single of "Call Your Boys." Hear it in the player above.

Set List

  • "Call Your Boys"
  • "Song In Stone"
  • "Bitter Truth"
  • "What I Am"
  • "Call It Dreaming"

