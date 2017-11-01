Accessibility links

The Afghan Whigs On World Cafe : World Cafe The Afghan Whigs' new album, In Spades, explores memory and time, and lead singer Greg Dulli visited World Cafe to reflect on both.
The Afghan Whigs On World Cafe

The Afghan Whigs. Chris Cuffaro/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Chris Cuffaro/Courtesy of the artist

The Afghan Whigs.

Chris Cuffaro/Courtesy of the artist

The Afghan Whigs' latest album, In Spades, explores memory and time, and lead singer Greg Dulli visited World Cafe to reflect on both. That included a conversation about losing his longtime collaborator and bandmate Dave Rosser, who died in June after recording the album.

Listen to the entire interview, as well as three songs performed live in our studio, in the player above.

Set List

  • "Oriole"
  • "Can Rova"
  • "I Got Lost"

Episode Playlist

