Behind The Scenes At 'Day To Day'

There's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that goes into making a daily radio program. A lot of it is not pretty, but sometimes it's pretty funny. Senior producer Steve Proffitt put together a little mash-up that reveals a lot of things we do that listeners don't get to hear.

ALEX COHEN, host:

There is a lot that goes into making a daily radio program, and some of it is not pretty. Fortunately, that stuff usually doesn't get on the air, but today is not a usual day. So, from our senior producer, Steve Proffitt, here's a little taste of the chaos we experience, and some of the fun we have behind the scenes.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

MADELEINE BRAND, host:

Here we go. From the studios of NPR West - I'm sorry, I'm not ready.

COHEN: OK, OK, OK. Got you.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

ALEX CHADWICK: Oh. Yeah. Just.

BRAND: Forget about saving, let's - sorry.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

CHADWICK: We had a little oops moment. It's OK now. Everything is good.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

(Soundbite of laughter)

CHADWICK: All right. We have very ill-tempered people in the control room.

(Soundbite of laughter)

BRAND: I don't get this.

(Soundbite of laughter)

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

CHADWICK: Are we happy? We're happy.

BRAND: Yeah.

CHADWICK: Sounds like we're hysterical.

COHEN: Wow.

CHADWICK: Hey, tech center.

COHEN: What are we doing?

BRAND: No idea.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

CHADWICK: Yeah, prepare to defend yourself.

COHEN: Oh, my God. This is funny.

(Soundbite of laughter)

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

CHADWICK: Juan Williams, news analyst, senior news analyst - what are they...

JUAN WILLIAMS: How about sweetheart?

CHADWICK: Sweetheart.

(Soundbite of laughter)

COHEN: You didn't just burp though, did you?

CHADWICK: Ahh…

Unidentified Man: Yeah.

(Soundbite of burp)

COHEN: Oh, my God.

(Soundbite of laughter)

CHADWICK: Ahh….

Unidentified Man: Yeah.

(Soundbite of laughter)

CHADWICK: Don't you wrinkle that brow at me.

BRAND: I'm not being - wrinkling. I'm waiting.

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

CHADWICK: Wow.

BRAND: I'll be making my stage debut later.

CHADWICK: Are you?

BRAND: Yeah.

CHADWICK: Yeah. Where?

BRAND: It'll be exit stage.

(Soundbite of laughter)

(Soundbite of Day to Day theme music)

COHEN: A few glimpses of what life was like behind the scenes at Day to Day, compiled by our senior producer, Steve Proffitt.

BRAND: Day to Day returns in a moment.

