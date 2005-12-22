Death and Rebirth in Phuket Words, Photos Tell Tale of Life at Thai Resort After a Killer Storm

The lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Thailand were transformed by last December's tsunami. Many lost loved ones, homes and jobs. At least 5,400 people died in Thailand; 3,000 remain missing. Half of those killed were foreign tourists visiting the island of Phuket and surrounding resort areas.

One year later, resorts, schools and homes have been rebuilt. Thais living in the area say life is better, though they know full recovery will take years. In words and photos, Doualy Xaykaothao tells Phuket's tale of reincarnation.