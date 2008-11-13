Politics
Dean Explains The Democrats' '50-State Strategy'
Howard Dean, former presidential candidate and chairman of the Democratic National Committee, implemented the "50-State Strategy" to help the Democrats win big in 2008 — and it appears to have worked.
The "50-State Strategy" doesn't just focus on swing states and it doesn't write states off as "unwinnable." Instead, the goal is to campaign throughout the country, and win elections from the ground up.
