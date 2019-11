"Secret Ballot" Satirical Film About Democracy & Voting In Iran Just in time for primaries in Iran comes a new comedy about voting in Iran. "Secret Ballot" is a new film that addresses politically sensitive subjects.

"Secret Ballot" Satirical Film About Democracy & Voting In Iran 6:31 "Secret Ballot" Satirical Film About Democracy & Voting In Iran 6:31 "Secret Ballot" Satirical Film About Democracy & Voting In Iran "Secret Ballot" Satirical Film About Democracy & Voting In Iran 6:31 Just in time for primaries in Iran comes a new comedy about voting in Iran. "Secret Ballot" is a new film that addresses politically sensitive subjects. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor