PetSmart Employee Was In The Dog House

A man was fired for bringing his dog to work at PetSmart in New Jersey.

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning. Im Renee Montagne.

A man who was fired for bringing his dog to work worked at PetSmart in New Jersey. Store managers needed Eric Favetta to work a second shift overnight. He didn't want his 3-year-old dog Gizmo to be home alone, so he put Gizmo in the store's doggie daycare. PetSmart terminated Favetta for theft of service. Its a popular offering there at the store. On second thought, PetSmart offered him his job back.

Its MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.