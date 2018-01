The Thistle & Shamrock: American Original: The Wisdom Of Pete Seeger

Enlarge this image CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

This special radio hour features Pete Seeger's music throughout his career, plus an interview during a visit to his home, where he shared his anecdotes, spirit and zest for life with Fiona Ritchie.

This episode originally aired the week of Dec. 30, 2010.