Very Very Henry Threadgill

Hide caption Henry Threadgill conducts vocalist Fay Victor and the Society Situation Dance Band. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Henry Threadgill addresses the crowd with Jason Moran on day one of the two-day event. Previous Next Marc Millman/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Saxophonists Darius Jones (left) and Steve Lehman perform music from the repertoire of the band Air, as Jason Moran watches on. Previous Next Marc Millman/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Both Pheeroan akLaff (left) and JT Lewis were on hand to perform the music of the Henry Threadgill Sextett, an ensemble which featured two drummers. Previous Next Marc Millman/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption The band Harriet Tubman, three musicians who have all had experience in Threadgill's ensembles, devised its own tribute to their mutual hero. Previous Next Marc Millman/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Frank Lacy (left) entertains a group of Very Very Threadgill performers backstage at Harlem Stage. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Saxophonist Greg Osby joined pianist Jason Moran to perform two of Threadgill's compositions in a spare setting. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Jason Moran. Previous Next Marc Millman/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Henry Threadgill studies a score in his dressing room. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption Pyeng Threadgill, the daughter of Henry Threadgill, appears with the Society Situation Dance Band. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage

Hide caption The Harlem Stage Gatehouse crowd was encouraged to get up for the Society Situation Dance Band. Previous Next Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Harlem Stage 1 of 11 i View slideshow

We celebrate Threadgill's induction to the 2021 class of NEA Jazz Masters, with a rare retrospective from 2014 that celebrates the genius of Henry Threadgill.

Henry Threadgill's music has always pushed boundaries. Two tubas with two guitars, a "sextett" with seven members, a free-improvising trio with an instrument made of hubcaps, a dance orchestra: Nothing is off the table.

The saxophonist, flutist and composer is a newly appointed NEA Jazz Master. To celebrate, Jazz Night is revisiting a Harlem Stage retrospective from Threadgill's 70th Birthday, curated by pianist Jason Moran. Threadgill watched from the audience as dozens of musicians from all throughout his trajectory gathered in Harlem Stage's unique uptown venue to present a rare retrospective of his work.

Note: This episode originally aired Nov. 13, 2014.

Credits

Special thanks to Harlem Stage. Funding for the production of Very Very Threadgill was made possible by the generous support provided by the Mitzi and Warren Eisenberg Family Foundation, Roland Augustine and Lawrence Luhring, Lonti Ebers and Bruce Flatt, Deborah and Ronald Eisenberg Family Foundation, Susan and Leonard Feinstein Foundation, Connie and Jack Tilton, and Monica and David Zwirner.