Accessibility links
Tootie Heath's 80th Birthday The great drummer is sounding as good as ever in his ninth decade. Hear from him as he performs at his 80th birthday party, and as he speaks to host Christian McBride off stage.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
NPR logo

Tootie Heath At 80

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/438982094/438982987" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tootie Heath's 80th Birthday

Tootie Heath's 80th Birthday

From WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Tootie Heath At 80

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/438982094/438982987" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Tootie Heath. Michael Perez/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Michael Perez/Courtesy of the artist

Tootie Heath.

Michael Perez/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night is celebrating the 2021 class of NEA Jazz Masters. We start with Tootie Heath. Note: This episode originally aired Sept 9, 2015.

The iconic drummer Albert "Tootie" Heath turned 80 on May 31,2015 and Jazz Night went to the celebration. Heath, who first recorded in the 1950s with John Coltrane, has been active for over 50 years, performing with such artists as Dexter Gordon, Nina Simone, Wes Montgomery, and countless others. Incredibly, popular opinion suggests that Tootie sounds as good as ever.

Jazz Night In America visits Jazz at Lincoln Center as Tootie Heath performs at his birthday parties — and host Christian McBride pops over to interview him personally.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program