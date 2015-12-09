Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dave Christensen/OPB Dave Christensen/OPB

The internationally acclaimed "little orchestra" Pink Martini decks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from around the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, here is a multi-denominational, multicultural jubilee that overflows with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular will air on NPR stations throughout the holiday season.

The hour-long program includes songs from Pink Martini's holiday album Joy To The World, as well as new holiday arrangements. The host of NPR's All Things Considered and longtime Pink Martini guest vocalist Ari Shapiro emcees and performs alongside bandleader Thomas Lauderdale and lead singers China Forbes and Storm Large. Additional guests include The von Trapps, Cantor Ida Rae Cahana and the Pacific Youth Choir.

Ari Shapiro performs "Ocho Kandelikas" with Storm Large, China Forbes & Cantor Ida Rae Cahana.

Video Produced by opbmusic.

China Forbes performs "A Snowglobe Christmas."

Video Produced by opbmusic.

Storm Large performs "We Three Kings."

Video Produced by opbmusic.

China Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Ida Rae Cahana and The von Trapps perform "Auld Lang Syne" with the Pacific Youth Choir.

Video Produced by opbmusic.

YouTube

SET LIST

China Forbes (vocals), "Little Drummer Boy"

"Shchedryk (Carol Of The Bells)" with the Pacific Youth Choir

Storm Large (vocals), "Santa Baby"

China Forbes (vocals), "A Snowglobe Christmas"

China Forbes, Ari Shapiro, and Ida Rae Cahana (vocals), "Elohai, N'tzor"

Ari Shapiro, China Forbes, Storm Large and Ida Rae Cahana (vocals),"Ocho Kandelikas"

Storm Large (vocals), "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

China Forbes (vocals) with the Pacific Youth Choir, "Talj Talj"

Storm Large (vocals), "We Three Kings"

China Forbes and Timothy Nishimoto (vocals), Dan Faehnle (guitar), "Congratulations — A Happy New Year Song"

The von Trapps (vocals), "Noël Nouvelet"

China Forbes (vocals) with the Pacific Youth Choir, "Gardens Of Sampson & Beasley"

China Forbes (vocals) with the Pacific Youth Choir, "O Holy Night"

Storm Large (vocals), "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

China Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Ida Rae Cahana and The von Trapps (vocals) with the Pacific Youth Choir, "Auld Lang Syne"

Personnel

Thomas M. Lauderdale, piano

China Forbes, vocals

Storm Large, vocals

Gavin Bondy, trumpet

Robert Taylor, trombone

Nicholas Crosa, violin

Maureen Love, harp

Phil Baker, upright bass

Dan Faehnle, guitar

Timothy Nishimoto, vocals and percussion

Brian Davis, congas and percussion

Anthony Jones, drums and percussion

Kyle Mustain, English horn

Featuring

Ari Shapiro

Pacific Youth Choir under the direction of Mia Hall Miller

The von Trapps; Sofia, Melanie, Amanda, and August

Cantor Ida Rae Cahana

Lions of Batucada

Harvey Rosencrantz Orchestra (Joy Fabos, Erin Furbee, Julie Coleman, Greg Ewer, violins; Kenji Bunch, Charles Noble, violas; Nancy Ives, Jinn Shin, cellos)