The Thistle & Shamrock: Chansons

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

From the "chant de marin," or sea shanties, of Brittany to the songs of the voyageurs of the Canadian fur trade, enjoy the French songs that extend branches of the Celtic music tree from the old world to the new, with artists Le Vent du Nord, Hilary James, and Chris Norman.