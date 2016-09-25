Before 'Humans Of New York,' Terkel Showed Dignity In Everyday People In 'Working'

Decades ago, author, Studs Terkel traveled the country with a tape recorder, interviewing regular people about what they did for a living. The interviews became a book called, Working, and it struck a chord with readers because it revealed the dignity in the lives of every day people. Radio Diaries, along with Project& listened to those interviews, and all this week NPR presents the best of what they found.