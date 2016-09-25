Before 'Humans Of New York,' Terkel Showed Dignity In Everyday People In 'Working'
Before 'Humans Of New York,' Terkel Showed Dignity In Everyday People In 'Working'
Decades ago, author, Studs Terkel traveled the country with a tape recorder, interviewing regular people about what they did for a living. The interviews became a book called, Working, and it struck a chord with readers because it revealed the dignity in the lives of every day people. Radio Diaries, along with Project& listened to those interviews, and all this week NPR presents the best of what they found.