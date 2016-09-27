'Working' Then And Now: Terkel Talks To Car Parker Known As 'One Swing Al'

Radio Diaries, along with Project&, combed through the recordings author Studs Terkel made for his bestselling book, Working. Terkel traveled the country in the 1970s with a tape recorder, interviewing regular people about what they did for a living. Here, Lovin' Al Pommier, tells Terkel about being a parking lot attendant in Chicago.

This interview and others that Terkel recorded for his 1974 book are part of a series, Working Then And Now. Thanks to the WFMT Studs Terkel Archive and the Chicago History Museum. More stories from the series are also available on The Radio Diaries Podcast.