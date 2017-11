Teenage Telephone Operator Reveals Loneliness In Terkel's 'Working'

Sharon Griggins was 17 years old and working for Illinois Bell as a telephone operator when she was interviewed by Studs Terkel. For a job that required talking to people all day long, Griggins told Terkel that it was a remarkably lonely profession. This is part of the series, Working Then and Now from Radio Diaries and Project&.