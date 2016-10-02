'Working' Then & Now: A Private Eye Roots Out Criminal Activity

Thomas Fischetti worked as a porter, a baker, a newspaper man and a drunk. As a private investigator in Brooklyn, Ruggiero was hired by companies to root out criminal activity. He tells author Studs Terkel about his job for the book, Working.

In the book, Fischetti appeared under the pseudonym, Anthony Ruggiero.

This interview and others that Terkel conducted for the 1974 book were boxed away in his house until recently, when Radio Diaries and Project& combed through them and produced a series of audio stories, Working Then And Now. Thanks to the WFMT Studs Terkel Archive and the Chicago History Museum. More stories from the series are also available on The Radio Diaries Podcast.