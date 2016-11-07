Accessibility links
Music Mogul: L.A. Reid L.A. Reid began his music career as a drummer. Then he co-founded LaFace Records, discovering dozens of future pop superstars. Reid is now one of the most influential executives in the music industry.
Music Mogul: L.A. Reid

L.A. Reid began his music career as a drummer. Then he co-founded LaFace Records, discovering dozens of future pop superstars. Reid is now one of the most influential executives in the music industry.

"Why are we allowing our music to be picked over ... which songs should be singles, which won't ... We should do it ourselves." — LA Reid on starting LAFACE Records. Andrew Holder for NPR hide caption

"Why are we allowing our music to be picked over ... which songs should be singles, which won't ... We should do it ourselves." — LA Reid on starting LAFACE Records.

