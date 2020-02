Lena Waithe from 'Master Of None' Sam talks to producer, writer, and actor Lena Waithe about microwavable pork rinds, growing up in front of the TV in Chicago, transcribing reality television footage, finally making it as a Hollywood writer, powerful storytelling by people of color, and writing and acting in Master Of None with Aziz Ansari. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.