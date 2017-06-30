Friday Wrap: "They're Still Here." Washington Post writer Alexandra Petri and Gene Demby from NPR's Code Switch team join Sam to talk through the week that was: Baby Driver, Jay-Z, the President's tweets, a new survey on American attitudes about race and discrimination, the minimum wage in Seattle, Serena Williams, the wrestler 'Progressive Liberal,' GLOW on Netflix, plus a call to a trucking company manager in Wisconsin and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.