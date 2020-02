Timothy Simons from 'Veep' Sam talks to writer and actor Timothy Simons about hustling, playing such contemptible character, the fair city of Boston, growing up in New England, struggling in school, struggling in regional theatre, struggling as a bouncer at the worst bar in America, getting cast on 'Veep', working with Julia Louis Dreyfus, and political comedy in the age of Donald Trump. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.

Timothy Simons from 'Veep' 39:11 Timothy Simons from 'Veep' 39:11 It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Timothy Simons from 'Veep' Timothy Simons from 'Veep' 39:11 Sam talks to writer and actor Timothy Simons about hustling, playing such contemptible character, the fair city of Boston, growing up in New England, struggling in school, struggling in regional theatre, struggling as a bouncer at the worst bar in America, getting cast on 'Veep', working with Julia Louis Dreyfus, and political comedy in the age of Donald Trump. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor