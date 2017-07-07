Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves." 'This American Life' reporter Zoe Chace and 'Reply All' host PJ Vogt join Sam to talk through the week that was: Chris Christie in the sun, North Korea, CNN and the President, the anniversary of the Dallas police shooting, wealthy Republican donors, hacking in the Ukraine, Hobby Lobby, plus a call to a small business owner in Illinois and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.