Accessibility links
Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves." 'This American Life' reporter Zoe Chace and 'Reply All' host PJ Vogt join Sam to talk through the week that was: Chris Christie in the sun, North Korea, CNN and the President, the anniversary of the Dallas police shooting, wealthy Republican donors, hacking in the Ukraine, Hobby Lobby, plus a call to a small business owner in Illinois and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
NPR logo

Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves."

Listen · 49:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/536011688/536032433" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves."

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves."

Friday Wrap: "Get Over Yourselves."

Listen · 49:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/536011688/536032433" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

'This American Life' reporter Zoe Chace and 'Reply All' host PJ Vogt join Sam to talk through the week that was: Chris Christie in the sun, North Korea, CNN and the President, the anniversary of the Dallas police shooting, wealthy Republican donors, hacking in the Ukraine, Hobby Lobby, plus a call to a small business owner in Illinois and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.