'The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman' Sam talks to writer Anne Helen Petersen about her new book, "Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman." They cover pop culture and the news, President Trump, the nature of celebrity, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, how white women can learn to be woke, Anne Hathaway, Melissa McCarthy, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Bernie Sanders and 'charismatic' politicians, and why Petersen's mother was an unruly woman. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.