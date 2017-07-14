Friday Wrap: "Sir And Rumi." NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis and VICE News correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro join Sam to talk through the week that was: Pitbull, Donald Trump Jr and his emails, Beyonce's twins, Game of Thrones, the Senate GOP and health care, Senator Al Franken, Emmaneul Macron and President Trump's visit to France, plus a call to a listener in Alabama and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.