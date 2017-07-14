Accessibility links
Friday Wrap: "Sir And Rumi." NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis and VICE News correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro join Sam to talk through the week that was: Pitbull, Donald Trump Jr and his emails, Beyonce's twins, Game of Thrones, the Senate GOP and health care, Senator Al Franken, Emmaneul Macron and President Trump's visit to France, plus a call to a listener in Alabama and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
Friday Wrap: "Sir And Rumi."

Listen · 46:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/537203741/537309376" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

