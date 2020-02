Producer/Songwriter Jeff Bhasker Sam talks to musician and record producer Jeff Bhakser about having a kid, settling down, working with Harry Styles (in Jamaica), what he learned working with Kanye West (in Hawaii), growing up half-Indian in New Mexico, his musical influences, the message behind all his music, and the loneliest song he ever wrote. Plus a special guest drops in. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.