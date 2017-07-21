Weekly Wrap: "Shoe's Gonna Drop." NPR reporter Camila Domonoske and NPR editor Barrie Hardymon join Sam to talk through the week that was: Elon Musk, the President's New York Times interview, intern season, private student loan debt, HBO's new series set in a fictional America where slavery exists, the rebirth of the Thong Song, plus a call to a listener in Oregon and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.