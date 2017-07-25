Zoe Lister-Jones on 'Band Aid' The first-time director and star of the CBS sitcom 'Life in Pieces' shot her new movie using an all-female crew. She talks to Sam about that, and about diversity in hiring, her favorite karaoke song, Jamie Foxx, her film's co-stars Adam Pally and Fred Armisen, growing up in New York as the daughter of struggling artists, success and failure in art, performing the music in 'Band Aid', how directing is like journalism editing, relationships, and working with her husband. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.